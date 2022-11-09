Funds to help with food costs

SIDNEY — Alpha Community Center provides daily meals, an emergency food pantry, children’s and adult programming and rent and utility bill assistance. Operating out of their new location at 950 Childrens Home Road, Sidney, they are asking for support during the Community Foundation Match Day to help with food costs.

“We have had great increases in the cost of food and supplies this year, as has everyone. In addition, we have been serving an increased number of weekend and evening meals to accommodate the shelter residents,” said Jan Geuy, executive director. “We share a campus with Mercy Mission House and that has added to the need to provide food in addition to the breakfast and lunchtime meals we typically provided in a partnership with Holy Angels Soup Kitchen.

“As every shopper knows, the cost for things like food, trash bags, hygiene items and so forth continues to rise. Match Day gifts will definitely help us with those increases.”

To support Alpha Community Center on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Alpha noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting Alpha Community Center at [email protected] Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.