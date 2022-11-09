More than 17,800 cast votes in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Votes were counted as the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election came to a conclusion Tuesday night.

In Shelby County, a total of 17,872 votes were cast, which is 54.65% of all registered voters in the county. On Election Day, 12,041 people went to the polls. A total of 3,203 people voted absentee at the Shelby County Board of Elections office. There were 2,628 absentee mail ballots received. The board will meet Nov. 21 to certify the election.

There were three proposed charter amendments on the ballot for city of Sidney residents to vote on.

For amendment 1, a total of 3,864 cast yes votes, while 1,542 voters said no. The amendment deals with how city council fills vacancies on council

Amendment 2 was approved by 4,926 yes votes to 535 no votes. The amendment deals with which other public offices may be held by members of city council.

Amendment 3 was approved by 3,273 yes votes to 2,004 no votes. The amendment deals with home rule powers which deals with the how the city can get rid of surplus property.

Tax issues on the ballot included:

• Fairlawn School District, renewal of emergency property tax. The levy passed by a 398-373 vote.

• Russia Local School District, new bond issue for facility renovations and additions. The levy passed by a 533-368 vote.

• Houston Joint Ambulance District, renewal for maintaining emergency rescue operations. The levy passed by a 1,189-394 vote.

• Village of Fort Loramie, renewal for current operating expenses. The levy passed by a vote of 447-105.

• Green Township, renewal and increase for providing ambulance and emergency medical services. The levy passed by a 240-107 vote.

• Village of Jackson Center, renewal for current operating expenses. The levy passed by a 341-156 vote.

• Village of Lockington, renewal for current operating expenses. The levy was defeated by a 23-29 vote.

• Loramie Township, Houston Fire District, renewal for firefighting operations. The levy was approved by a 287-61 vote.

• Orange Township, current operating expenses. The levy was defeated by a 231-321 vote.

• Van Buren Township, renewal, providing ambulance and emergency medical services. The levy was approved by a 823-173 vote.

• Van Buren Township, additional levy for maintaining fire apparatus, equipment and alliances. The levy was approved by a 673-323 vote.

• Washington Township, renewal for operating expenses. The levy was approved by a 404-273 vote.

• Washington Township, renewal for maintaining and improving roads. The levy was approved by a 452-272 vote.

Uncontested races in Shelby County were for:

• County commissioner, Julie Ehemann, 15,684 votes.

• County auditor, Amy L. Berning, 15,726 votes

• Perry Township trustee, Fred Favors, 325 votes

Statewide results:

• State Issue 1, 15,026 yes votes, 2,372 no votes

• State Issue 2, 15,193 yes votes, 1,948 no votes

• Governor/Lt. Governor, Mike DeWine/Jon Husted, 15,356; Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stevens, 2,239

• Attorney General, Jeffrey A. Crossman, 2,494; Dave Yost, 15,228

• Auditor of State, Keith Faber, 15,064; Taylor Sappington, 2,569

• Secretary of State, Chelsea Clark, 2,519; Frank LaRose, 15,001; Terpsehore Tore Maras, 150

• Treasurer of State, Scott Schertzer, 2,673; Robert Sprague, 14,838

• Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Jennifer Brunner, 2,932; Sharon Kennedy, 14,632

• Justice of the Supreme Court, Pat Fischer, 14,773; Terri Jamison, 2,825

• Justice of the Supreme Court, Pat DeWine, 14,643; Marilyn Zayas, 2,884

• US Senator, Tim Ryan, 3,439; JD Vance, 14,166; write-in votes, 47

• Representative to Congress, 4th District, Jim Jordan, 6,008; Tamie Wilson, 922

• Representative to Congress, 15th District, Mike Carey, 8,718; Gary Josephson, 1,962

• State Representative, 85th District, Tim Barhorst, 15,755

• Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District, William R. Zimmerman, 15,865

• Judge of the Court of Appeals, 3rd District, Juergen A. Waldick, 15,094