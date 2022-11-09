Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s second Fall Session of PEEP is open for registration. PEEP is a nature-centered play experience for kids aged 3 to 5 who are not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. The kids will meet once a week for six weeks. Classes are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. or on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. PEEP costs $55/child for BNC members and $75/child for non-members. Email [email protected] or call the center at 937-698-6493 for more information and registration.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured vendor for November is Sugar Grove Maple Products. Sugar Grove Maple Products is a family owned and operated farm near Troy. They gather approximately 5o gallons of sap to be boiled down into gallons of pure maple syrup. Their products will be on sale at BNC through November with a portion of the sales being donated back to BNC. Hours for the BNC Nature Shop are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop is hosting their annual Christmas open house from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. All Christmas merchandise is 25% off and the proceeds will go to benefit the Wilson Health Auxiliary which provides support to hospital departments for equipment purchases and scholarships to local students majoring in healthcare.

• The Sidney Knights of Columbus will be hosting their fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1300 Fourth Ave. in Sidney. The fish fry is drive-thru only. Meals include fish, choice of two sides and a dinner roll. Meals are $10 for adults and $7 for children and seniors.

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary Gift Shop will be open for their Christmas open house from 8 a.m. until noon.

• The Covington High School Business Professionals of America is hosting their third annual Buccs Bazaar. The bazaar will have numerous crafts and vendors for guests to shop from to get a head start on their Christmas shopping. The Buccs Bazaar will be form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

• The Houston Community Association is having their annual homemade Turkey/Ham Dinner located at 5005 Russia-Houston Road in Houston from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menus includes ham/turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, dressing, green beans, corn, coleslaw and dinner rolls. Donations will be accepted for the meals.