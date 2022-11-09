Seminar planned for financial planning following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting an in-person education program on making early financial plans with your family following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The program, Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Dayton Metro Library – Southeast Branch, 21 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“When you and your family are facing an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, the last thing you may want to think about is finances, but making these plans early can be incredibly helpful,” said Annemarie Barnett, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “The Alzheimer’s Association can provide information and guidance for families who don’t know where to start in this process.”

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or another chronic illness makes planning for the future more important than ever, and it’s never too early to put financial plans into place. Join this program to learn tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning.

“Making financial decisions early on in the Alzheimer’s journey, while your loved one is still able to participate and contribute to this process, tends to be very helpful for families,” Barnett said. “Once you have these practical choices out of the way, you can focus on caring for your loved one. We would love to help you on this journey.”

In 2021, there were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Caregivers provided 614 million hours of unpaid care, a value of more than $10 billion.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.