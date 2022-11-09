Edison to offer phlebotomy certificate program

ST. MARYS — Edison State Community College and Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys have joined forces to offer a certification program in phlebotomy.

Starting Jan. 24, 2023, classes will be taught on Tuesday evenings from 4 to 9 p.m. at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

Students wishing to pursue a career working with patients in a growing health care setting will be certified as a phlebotomist after course completion and testing. Edison State is one of only four schools in the state of Ohio accredited to offer this program, which is approved by the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS).

The 13.5-credit-hour certificate can be completed in one semester. Three co-requisite courses are required to sign up for the program, and students must have a cumulative 2.0 or higher GPA and place into college-level English or successfully complete Edison State’s developmental reading and writing course. Those with prior learning as an STNA or LPN may be eligible to receive credits for prior learning.

Typically, phlebotomists use various types of equipment and techniques to collect blood samples for analysis. Students completing the program will gain a variety of valuable skills necessary to succeed in the field, where computer knowledge, medical terminology, and laboratory procedures are common practices.

For more information on how to take advantage of the phlebotomy short-term technical certificate program, email Laura Wetterer, instructor of allied health at Edison State, at [email protected] or call 937-778-7994. Learn more about the program by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/programs.