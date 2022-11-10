Finances remain strong for airport

NEW KNOXVILLE – The finances at the Neil Armstrong Airport remained solid for 2022, said the airport’s financial officer at the Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA) at their Nov. 8 meeting.

Fiscal officer Mark Howe shared a report which showed, despite typical larger October expenses, have remained in the black with a net increase of $32,973.63. Examples of expenses include the purchase of $2,000 in gas and diesel and another $2,000 for replacement of fuel filters after annual fuel farm inspections. Reductions in income included lower October fuel sales as flight operations such as crop dusting planes end their summer activities. For example, he reported 100 low lead fuel sales were $5,890, down by $700 and Jet A fuel sales were $7,798, down $16,448.

Howe said year-to-date expenses were $202,460, down by $30,000 at the same time last year.

Airport Administrator Ted Bergstrom said their positive budget figures were due to the airport manager’s efforts reducing expenses.

The ACAA declined to take action after a discussion about Bergstrom’s suggestion to cross-train two part-time airport employees in other skills such as aircraft refueling, parking, marshaling, and other charter level customer service. The airport manager said training the two part time employees, Howe and Kevin Boch, the latter an airport ground maintenance employee, would allow enlarging services beyond weekdays. There currently is no on-site presence at the airport nights and weekends. The ACAA expressed concerns over limiting liabilities.

Bergstrom said the next step in the process is to talk to the county commissioners to explore other options.

In regards to the ongoing work on a Master Plan for the airport’s future development, Bergstrom reported the Wildlife Hazard Management plan had been submitted to the FAA for approval. He said they have a conference call set up for the week between consultant BF&S, ACAA, the county commissioners and the FAA to get feedback on all proposed projects in the next year or two.

Under old business, Bergstrom said they are still seeking bids to repair considerable cracking in some small sidewalk and apron sections outside Hangar I.

Hangar H will will begin replacement of exterior walls this week.

Hangar F has all the plumbing and lighting installed, except for a vanity faucet.

Annual hangar lease contracts, which cost between $127 to $175 per month, have been mailed to current occupants. The deadline for payment is at the end of December.

He added five people are on the wait list for hangar space.

Fuel prices for 100 low lead stand at $7.45 per gallon, with an 8,600 gallon inventory. Jet A fuel is $6 per gallon with a current inventory of 6,600 hundred gallons.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

