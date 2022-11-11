125 Years

November 11, 1897

The physicians of Sidney held a meeting yesterday afternoon and organized a protective association. The sole object of the association is the mutual protection of the professional business of the physician, to protect them against the professional dead beat who continually changes from one physician to another and never pays any of them.

————

The people of St. Henry, Mercer County, are up in arms over the post office. The town and country around it are strongly Democratic. The Republicans recommended a Republican who lives on a farm near Burkettsville five miles away. So incensed are the St. Henry residents, they have refused to rent space in any business house or dwelling for his office and landowners have refused him ground enough upon which to erect a building.

100 Years

November 11, 1922

Miss Ida Hall, who has enjoyed success in coaching young people for local productions, will serve as coach for the amusing comedy “The Two Virtues”, to be presented in the high school auditorium November 23 – 24 by the Business Girls Association. Members of the cast include: Minor Dow, Cecil Webster, Margaret Duncan, LaDonna Quinn, Grace Burkett, Vera Schofield, Martin Wells and Mildred Cronley.

————

A county Christian Endeavor organization was formed following a meeting held last evening in the Presbyterian Church at Hardin, addressed by F. L. Freet of Columbus. Victor Taylor, Sidney United Brethren, was named president; Roy Abbott, Hardin Methodist, vice president; Miss Norma Hutchison, Sidney Presbyterian, secretary; Miss Bessie Shaffer, Bunker Hill United Brethren, treasurer.

75 Years

November 11, 1947

City council during its brief session last evening approved the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and Clay Street. School traffic from the first ward school was advanced as the reason for installing of the new traffic signal.

————

Community chest officials revealed today the total collection figure had reached $23,464, with the $214 turned into headquarters by A. F. Moon, captain of the Green Township collection team. This left the chest slightly more than $500 short of its total goal.

50 Years

November 11, 1972

Robinson W. Joslin, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Joslin, Jr. of R.R. 2, Sidney, was one of the Ohio State University College of Agriculture and Home Economics students recognized recently as an honors scholar.

The honors program recognizes outstanding scholars in the college who have maintained high scholastic achievement in all courses undertaken at the university.

————

NEW BREMEN – The highest bowling series this season was rolled this week at the Ray-Ann Lanes here by Myron Schnelle who hit games of 209, 289 and 258 for a sizzling 756 total.

He will receive a pair of patches from the American Bowling Congress, a 700 patch and a 100-pin-over-average patch. Schnelle had a 186 average when he socked that 289 game.

25 Years

November 11, 1997

It has been a unique season for the farmers in the area. Nationally, there have been predictions of crop shortages. Not so in Shelby County. Gailyn Thomsen, vice president of Provico, related “This is a very unusual year to have a good wheat crop, a good corn crop and a good bean crop.” John Leighty of Provico added, “This is the best bean yield we have seen in years.” The crop quality has also been good.

————

Lehman football coach Chuck Asher has received an important honor. He was named the Division V Coach of the Year for Southwest Ohio. Asher delivered an 8-2 record this year. Joe Arnold of Lehman was named the Division V Defensive Player of the Year and Lehman players Chad Waters, Kevin Bogart and Craig Pohl were first team selections.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

