Crews from Anna Fire Department and the State Highway Patrol work on the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of North Kuther Road and state Route 29 on Thursday afternoon.
A State Highway Patrol trooper works on the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of North Kuther Road and state Route 29 on Thursday afternoon.
Crews from Anna Fire Department and the State Highway Patrol work on the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of North Kuther Road and state Route 29 on Thursday afternoon.
A State Highway Patrol trooper works on the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of North Kuther Road and state Route 29 on Thursday afternoon.