Botkins Beautification Club to host Christmas kickoff

BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will host a Christmas in Botkins kickoff at the Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 27 with all events and refreshments free of charge.

The festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. with hayrides and open houses for the first hour. The club is partnering with the historical society to have people on the hayrides explaining the history of the buildings of businesses that participants will have the opportunity to tour. Participating businesses are FarmGrounds Coffee Co., GiGi’s Boutique, Holistic Rebel, May PT and Performance and Pilates For Life.

Musical entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. courtesy of Kristin Vaubel’s New Horizon music students, and the Christmas tree lighting will be at 5:45 p.m. with the help of Village Council Member Lucas Greve, who was last year’s exterior illumination contest winner.

Refreshments that will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. include hot chocolate, courtesy of FarmGrounds, old-fashioned kettle corn, s’mores, and fire pit hot dogs.

Botkins Beautification Club President Nancy Stutsman said the first tree lighting ceremony was held last year, and the club hoped for 20 people to show up. More than 100 people attended, and now the event has expanded. Stutsman said the club would like to make this an annual event and they are considering expanding the food offerings and historical events next year.

“We’re hoping that lots of people turn out. We had people say last year, they said this was literally like a Hallmark movie. Of course, the weather was on our side last year, so we’re hoping it is again this year, and we hope for a wonderful turnout.”

The club also hosts a Christmas Tour of Homes every other year, and the next one will be held in 2023 back-to-back with the Christmas in Botkins event.

The next Botkins Beautification Club meeting will be on Feb. 23, 2023, at the village office for anyone interested.