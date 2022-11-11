Sale begins Tuesday

SIDNEY – The Ohio Living Dorothy Love Auxiliary has announced an Inventory Reduction Sale in its Gift Shop.

The sale will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the main building on Barr Drive on the Ohio Living Dorothy Love campus. There will be a large selection of home décor, jewelry, key chains, and accessories marked down 50% and more. And, for the Sidney Yellow Jacket fans, they have a large selection of bee-themed gift items that have been discounted. There will also be holiday décor discounted as well.

The monthly raffle will be a choice of a Kissing Krystals Natural Branch Mistletoe Wreath or a 3-tiered, lighted laser cut snowflake design tree.

For more information, call 937-498-2391