Minster man sentenced to 30 months in prison

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug trafficking and possession, theft, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, and aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges.

Matthew K. Iddings, 24, of Minster, received two sentences for separate cases. In the first case, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison with four days of jail credit and five years of mandatory post-release control for five charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, fourth-degree felonies, making him a tier-II sex offender. Iddings was indicted on 13 charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, fourth-degree felonies, the aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having pictures of female minors engaging in sexual acts, methamphetamine, and a pipe to use the drug. 11 charges were dismissed.

In the other case, Iddings was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which will run at the same time as the previous sentence, with no days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Iddings was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a pipe and bag to store and abuse the drug. The criminal tools charge was dismissed.

Conrad B. Booher II, 53, of Sidney, was sentenced to 34 months in prison with no days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years. His driver’s license is also suspended for five years. This was because of two charges of aggravated vehicular assault, fourth-degree felonies. Booher was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, and aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony, for driving a motor vehicle over the speed limit, running a stop sign, and striking the motor vehicle of an adult female victim which caused serious injury to her and caused the unlawful termination of her full-term pregnancy.

Seth W. Fuerst, 20, of Minster, was sentenced to five years of community control with seven days of jail credit, successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling and the Thinking for a Change program, and he must pay a fine of $300 for the possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies. Fuerst was indicted on the same charges for having cocaine and bags to store it in.

Kevin E. Edwards, 64, of Port Jefferson, was sentenced to five years of community control with no days of jail credit for attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony. Edwards was indicted on the same charge, a third-degree felony, for having a Ruger LCR .38 Special +P after having previously been convicted of attempted murder in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Joshua Smith, 37, of Middletown, was sentenced to five years of community control with two days of jail credit, successful completion of the Thinking for a Change program and drug and alcohol counseling, and he must pay a fine of $300 for two charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth-degree felonies. Smith was indicted on two charges of trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly preparing marijuana/THC and hashish for transport and distribution and having bags to store them in, but the criminal tools charge was dismissed.

William R. Skeens Jr., 61, of Sidney, was sentenced to no more than five years of community control with no days of jail credit and is ordered to pay restitution of $500 for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Skeens was indicted on theft, a fifth-degree felony, for stealing a camper worth between $1,000 and $7,500.

Cody Ennis, 25, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with 47 days of jail credit and successful completion of treatment at WORTH or another CBCF for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Ennis was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in, but the drug possession charge was dismissed.

Noah R. Shoemaker, 22, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of community control with no days of jail credit and successful completion of WORTH or another CBCF and the STAR House for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Shoemaker was indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies, for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in, but the criminal tools charge was dismissed.

