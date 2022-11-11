Evening for Grieving planned

FORT LORAMIE — On Monday, Nov. 14, an evening for anyone grieving the passing of a loved one will be held. This nondenominational program will be hosted by St. Michael Church at St. Mike’s Place, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie.

Beginning at 6 p.m. will be “The Death of a Spouse” GriefShare dvd and prayer. Beginning at 7 p.m. will be an overview to inform participants about the upcoming GriefShare program which will begin on Jan. 2, 2023. Homemade cookies will be served.

At 7:30 p.m., the “Surviving the Holidays” DVD will be shown which is helpful to anyone who will be missing a loved one this coming season.

The programs are timeless whether your loved one passed away recently or years ago. You may come for all of the programs or just one. Helpful booklets are provided and there is no charge for the programs or booklets.

Parking is readily available in the Fort Loramie Elementary School parking lot which is adjacent to St. Mike’s Place with a sidewalk connecting the two. Call Rose Meyer 937 295-2891 or email her at [email protected] if you have questions. No reservation is required, but it helps if you let Meyer know you’ll be attending. You can also find information on the GriefShare website: GriefShare.org.

All are welcome to attend