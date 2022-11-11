On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY —The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at the regular start time of 6 p.m. The meeting will be at the Board’s Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Access to the Board meeting will be through the South entrance marked “Training Center.” For the immediate future, business operations for the Tri-County Board continue at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, approval of the five-year forecast, hiring of personnel, hiring student athletic workers, accepting donations and approve an overnight trip.