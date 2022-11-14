Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua

SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was appreheneded following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua.

According to Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Lorrenzo reports that on Monday at approximately 9:26 a.m., Sidney Police received a stolen vehicle alert via the city’s FLOCK camera system. The alert indicated that a vehicle that was possibly stolen was traveling westbound on Court Street at Harvard Avenue.

A Sidney patrol officer located the vehicle on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue. The vehicle ran a red light on Michigan Street near Interstate 75 and got onto the interstate.

The Sidney officer attempted to stop the truck; however, the driver would not pull over and led police on a pursuit that eventually ended up going southbound into Miami County. The vehicle got off the interstate at the Piqua exit onto state Route 36 and headed toward downtown Piqua.

At this time, due to high speeds and reckless driving, the pursuit was terminated.

Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, it was observed that the truck, a 2015 blue Chevrolet, had crashed into a brick wall and some trees at Spring Street and Ash Street in Piqua. As officers arrived at the scene of the crash, witnesses gave officers directions to which the suspected driver was running. With the help of additional civilians in the area, the person was located inside Barclay’s clothing store and was detained.

The investigation is ongoing with further charges pending.