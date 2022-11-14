Landings of Sidney honors veteran residents

Residents at Landings of Sidney and Wilson Health Hospice celebrated Veterans Day on Friday by presenting certificates and pins to residents that have served in the U.S. miltary. Col. Gary Councell, retired U.S. Army, and Lisa Heston from Wilson Health Hospice presented pins to the following residents: Michael Biggerstaff, Army and Navy; Paul Blakely, Marine Corps; Donald Brautigan, Army; Robert Coons, Army; Bernard Doseck, Navy; Richard Ervin, Army; Roger Frazier, Air Force; Glenn Hicks, Army and Air Force; Jeremiah Kain, Navy; Norbert Magoto, Army; Phillip Myers, Navy; Steven Wendling, Army; and Richard Wilson, Marine Corps.

