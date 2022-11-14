Register to win with Dayton CBC

DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18, or Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a free ticket to Kings Island WinterFest or a Kroger $10 gift card. Registered donors also get the navy knit Blood Donor Beanie. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220 or use the new Donor Time app.

A world of magic is waiting at WinterFest, operating Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at Kings Island. The WinterFest tickets for individuals that donate Dayton CBC on Nov. 18 and 19 are courtesy of Kings Island, as supplies last.

CBC is entering the challenging Thanksgiving holiday period with a low supply of type O negative blood. CBC will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. The CBC Donation Center will reopen Friday with no mobile blood drives scheduled, and only one on Saturday.

CBC will thank everyone who registers to donate Nov. 21-26 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center with a free $10 Kroger gift card.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 31 through Dec. 3 is automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.