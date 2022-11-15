Tri-County Board schedules move to 25A office

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will close its office on Wayne Street in Troy Friday afternoon to begin the transition to its new facility at 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The office is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the new location. Email and phone services will be unavailable during the move.

Persons in urgent need of care should continue to call the 24/7 Tri-County Crisis Hotline at 800-351-7347. The Hotline will not be affected by the move closure.

Also moving are Community Housing of Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties; Miami County Family & Children First Council; and NAMI Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties. Phone numbers for the Board and the agencies will remain the same at the new location.

Offices will be closed for business Friday afternoon, Nov. 18, and through Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Board plans to reopen for business Wednesday, Nov. 23, before closing for the Thanksgiving holiday Nov. 24 and 25. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.