Community calendar

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Wilson Health Hospice will be hosting a monthly Caregiver Support Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The group will meet at the Wilson Health Hospice Office, located at 1083 Farrington Drive in Sidney. Contact Randy Reed at 937-498-9335 for any questions.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.