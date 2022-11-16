125 Years

November 16, 1897

The Buckeye Churn Co. has been awarded the contract for furnishing the finishing lumber for the new residence of L. N. Blume at Wapakoneta.

————

The members of Company L have arranged to have a gymnasium in connection with the armory of the members of the company. They have already purchased a chest weight, a wrist machine, a striking bag, a fencing outfit, boxing gloves, Indian clubs and dumb bells. In the near future, they expect to also purchase rings, horizontal bars and other gymnasium apparatus.

100 Years

November 16, 1922

Members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club are in the midst of preparations for an inter-city meeting to be held here next Thursday evening. The meeting, which will include a dinner, will be held in the Knights of Pythias Hall. Among Kiwanis officials expected to be present are Ed Arras of Columbus, international trustee and Walter Jackson of Lima, currently serving as governor of the Ohio District.

————

The Orange and Black eleven of Sidney High School encounters another hard foe, when they meet Urbana High School at the athletic field Friday afternoon. This will mark the first time the two schools have met in football in four years.

75 Years

November 16, 1947

Rev. J. A. Long, who has served the Sidney Church of Christ as its pastor for nine years has resigned to become pastor of the Church of Christ at Nelsonville, Ohio. Rev. Long announced his decision for members of the congregation during the worship service Sunday. He will close his work with the Sidney congregation on November 30.

————

J. C. Custenborder, of this city, has been appointed chairman of the Committee on Education of the board of trustees of Miami University, according to an announcement made public today by C. V. Anderson, president of the board of trustees. Custenborder has been a member of the board at the Oxford School for 25 years.

50 Years

November 16, 1972

JACKSON CENTER – Jackson Center School Board members last night voted to seek admission to the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School District.

The decision to apply for admission to the Upper Valley JVS was possible by the bond levy which was approved by voters in the November 7 election.

————

Paul Steinle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Steinle, 596 Russell Street has been assigned to the Canton, China Trade Fair during its special presentation this week. He is news director in the Far East for Westinghouse Radio Group W and has been stationed in Hong Kong. Steinle makes regular broadcasts over WOWO, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

25 years

November 16, 1997

Jackson Center’s Quick Chek market in town will be no more. It has been purchased by the Gillespie Oil Company of Bellefontaine. The new owner will name it the Shell Food Mart. It is good news for Kelly Morris, who heads the Jackson Center Rescue Squad. She now can get gas in town during the night instead of heading out of town to fill up.

————

The First Church of God in Sidney will be getting a new building. The church, at 1510 Campbell Road just broke ground on a 2,400 square foot educational wing. Pastor Ben Davis said “Five years ago God gave us the vision and mission of ‘shattering darkness’ and He has certainly blessed this congregation. The next phase of the plan is an addition to the sanctuary.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

