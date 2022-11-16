Childcare to benefit from fundraiser

SIDNEY — This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will help the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA offer financial assistance to families in need of childcare and continue to cover the costs for the Parkinson’s Program and Livestrong at the YMCA strength and conditioning programs.

In collaboration with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Y is opening a 4,896 square-foot satellite Child Development Center at Fair Haven Shelby County Home. The new center hopes to add nearly 50 infant and toddler care slots, as well as a preschool class to fill a significant need in the Shelby County community.

“With over 150 children on our waiting list, and nearly 100 of those in infant and toddler care, we are very excited to increase our capacity in providing quality child care for families in our community,” said Tori Faulder, Y Child Development Center director.

“This is great for local families, and the generous gifts to the 2022 Match Day program will help us subsidize the cost of childcare for Shelby County families,” said YMCA CEO, David O’Leary. “We also feel that the Parkinson’s Program and Livestrong at the YMCA are vital to those overcoming the effects of Parkinson’s Disease and cancer.”

To support Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/YMCA noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and the Y at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.