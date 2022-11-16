Deputy fire chief completes executive program

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Deputy Fire Chief Dallas Davis has successfully completed The Ohio Fire Chief’s Association Fire Executive Program. As a part of the curriculum, Davis explored the central themes of executive leadership, self-analysis and leading change.

Davis began his career with the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services in 2004 and was promoted to deputy fire chief on May 12, 2019.

“Deputy Chief Davis is an integral part of the Sidney Department of Fire and EMS management team. Although his class experienced delays due to the pandemic, Davis showed the commitment necessary to complete the Ohio Fire Executive (OFE) program,” City Manager Andrew Bowsher said. “As a part of the intensive program, Deputy Chief Davis was required to complete a research paper and spearhead a change initiative. His recommendation to change the department’s fitness testing program has been implemented and we’re looking forward to his research paper findings on the impacts of providing/receiving mutual aid.”

“Deputy Chief Dallas Davis is a valued member of our leadership team and integral part of the future of Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services. His commitment and dedication to self-improvement is evidenced by his completion of the Ohio Fire Executive program. This rigorous program requires significant time and effort on the part of the participants,” Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger said. “Although DC Davis is highly involved with his family and the community, he made the necessary scheduling adjustments to uphold his family and work responsibilities all while completing the extensive course requirements. I am thankful for Deputy Chief Davis’ leadership and his servant heart.”

The OFE program, created and administered by the Ohio Fire & Emergency Services Foundation, is an executive development program. The OFE assesses, enhances and refines the leadership qualities of chiefs who are currently leading their organizations and develops “bench strength” in high potential senior officers who can move into positions of greater responsibility.