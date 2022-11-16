City Council approves park name change

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance renaming Plum Ridge Park to Jannides Park at a regular meeting on Nov. 14.

The park renaming comes just shy of Recreation Board Member Mary Jannides’s 50-year anniversary on the board. Jannides was in attendance along with family and friends, and some of those in attendance praised the decision and Jannides’s service to the community. Mayor Mardie Milligan also read a proclamation declaring Nov. 20, 2022, as Mary Jannides Day; the same day she started her term on the recreation board 50 years prior. Jannides expressed her gratitude and shock at the 50-year milestone.

“It’s been a whirlwind 50 years. I never thought in a million years it would be 50 years, but it has been since she was a baby (referencing her daughter),” Jannides said. “Still the city of Sidney is one of the best communities in the world to raise kids. I think then that’s why we moved back. Thank you very much. It’s been a pleasure.”

The council also adopted a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with the Shelby County Public Defender Commission. This is something the city does every year and if it was not done then the alternative would cost the city more money, according to Law Director David Busick.

Multiple ordinances were introduced, including:

• To amend sections of the codified ordinances pertaining to water, sewer, stormwater, and solid waste collection rates. The changes pertain to rate increases, which are reflected in the 2023 budget and the 2023-2027 five-year plan. Most users would see about a 3.7% increase, which would increase the bill for a family of four by approximately $4.59 per month, according to Revenue Collection Manager Angie Wooten. She also discussed a $25 connect fee that is only being applied to accounts that have been disconnected and recommended a universal $25 fee for all accounts whose payment is received after the delinquent notice due date. She mentioned that Busick has requested that section 911.10 (f) – which involves people tampering with their utility connections – be changed to reflect the penalty as a first-degree misdemeanor rather than a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and Busick explained that a fourth-degree misdemeanor is a $250 fine and 30 days in jail, and a first-degree misdemeanor is up to $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.

• To adopt the amendments to chapter 131 of the ordinances pertaining to personnel policies, procedures and regulations. The changes include wording adjustments and updated language to reflect compliance with the Ohio Revised Code and state and federal law, according to Human Resources Manager Kelly Holthaus. Juneteenth and the day after Thanksgiving will also be added to the holiday list. If adopted, the changes will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2023. Councilmember Mike Barhorst wanted the language to be reverted to reflect the city manager’s requirement to perform an annual evaluation of all senior directors and Councilmember Scott Roddy agreed. Everyone else present at the meeting was comfortable with the staff-proposed changes.

• To enact section 131.06 of the ordinances by adopting pay tables I & II for 2023 and to confirm the classification plan set forth. This comes after the wage study performed by an HR and management consulting firm called Clemans Nelson & Associates, Inc. Some job titles and descriptions were also amended to better reflect what the job entails. Holthaus said that if the pay tables are adopted, they will be effective on Dec. 18, 2022.

• To make an appropriation for expenditures of Sidney ending Dec. 31, 2023. The appropriations would equate to over $85 million, according to Finance Officer Renee DuLaney.

• To make supplemental appropriations for 2022. According to DuLaney, this would increase appropriations for the 2022 budget by over $2 million. The general, street, water and sewer funds will have no net change although there will be appropriation transfers in each of these funds.

• To rezone a lot currently classified as a corridor commerce (CC) zone to a residential multi-family (R-3) zone. JBM Development, on behalf of BARA Trust No. 2, requested the rezoning to build an apartment complex on the lot with 216 units and a mixture of one, two and three bedroom units. The Sidney Planning Commission already approved the change at an Oct. 17 meeting.

• To adopt a revised planning and zoning code. The changes would include omitting passages that are listed multiple times, increasing the maximum density of units per acre for residential multi-family areas to 18 units per acre, and removing the requirement of residential porches to be raised one foot above grade, according to Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth. The Sidney Planning Commission also already approved these changes at the Oct. 17 meeting.

Councilmember Steve Klingler and Vice Mayor Steve Wagner were absent from the meeting and were excused by the council.

By Charlotte Caldwell

