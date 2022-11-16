Council reviews property, health insurance

MINSTER – Insurance was on the minds of the Minster Village council Tuesday night, with both an agreement to review the value of village property as well as a look at village employees health insurance. They also approved an event to help run off those Thanksgiving calories.

The council agreed to allow village administrator Don Harrod to enter into a $10,780 contract with Industrial Appraisal for an insurance valuation appraisal of the village property, including buildings and equipment. Harrod said, while the village had annually sent in updates to the company, it had been 10 years since the company had been on-site to review the their properties. He said the action will ensure accurate information if the village needs to file a claim.

Council also heard that 2023 employee health insurance costs through Anthem will rise by 8.4%. Harrod said a review of other municipalities show that their rate hikes were even higher, ranging from 12% to 15%. He recommended they stay with Anthem coverage through the Southwest Ohio Chamber Alliance. The plan has a high deductible and a medical reimbursement plan.

For the calorie-despairing, council gave Harmony of Ohio permission to hold their annual Turkey Trot on Nov. 24 beginning at 9 a.m. The route will follow Seventh, Lincoln, First, Sixth, Frankfort, Cleveland and Hanover streets.

In his report to council on village activities, Harrod said RD Jones had moved back into the village last week to continue to work on the Dues Ditch Project. Crews have lowered the raw water line that was part of the project and installed part of the water main that needed to connect to the new water tower. Within the next week or so, he said crews will begin work on installing the tile under Seventh Street and during that time, residents may expect some delay traveling that route.

Work on the new water tower re-commenced on last week on Thursday when crews from contractor Landmark moved back into the village. He said crews were expected to begin to pour and set the concrete rings that will make up the pedestal of the tower.

Public Works crews have installed a portion of the water line on state Route 119 that will serve the recently annexed Riethman parcel and will also serve in the future to loop the water line on state Route 119 back into Parkview Acres. He said crews will flush the line this week and take the required samples before putting the line in service.

He said the electric department has begun putting together and installing the new lights for the tennis courts at Seventh Street Community Park.

With the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Harrod said Rumpke has announced that garbage pick-up will remain on its normally scheduled days for the Village. He added they may pick up at an earlier hour on Thanksgiving day.

In council action, approved was the final reading or an ordinance to annex along the 1.022 acre Reithman property along state Route 119 west

Approved was a second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an Efficiency Smart Schedule with American Municipal Power Inc.

Via emergency resolution, council agreed to transferring funds and amending appropriations in certain accounts/funds and declaring an emergency.

They also approved the October 2022 income tax report that added $323,915.33 to village coffers. Harrod said the year-to-date total so far is $3,760,829.01, up by $27,000 from the same time last year. The report is created by the City of St. Marys.

Finally, council approved village receipts of $1,952,217.73 and invoices of $359,643.76.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

