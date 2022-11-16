Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Home-school Nature Club at the Brukner Nature Center Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The club is for home-schooled students aged 5-11 and costs $5/child each month for BNC members and $8/child each month for non-members. The Home-school Nature Club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month starting Sept. 21 and through May. Pre-registration is required and can be done via phone by calling 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or by emailing [email protected] Parents may register and pay for one month or several at a time. All fees are non-refundable.

• Brukner Nature Center Autumn Art Exhibit featuring artwork by Sue King will run through Dec. 11. King’s artwork will be on sale until then and will be ready to be picked up on Dec. 12. All proceeds from this exhibit will go to BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured vendor for November is Sugar Grove Maple Products. Sugar Grove Maple Products is a family owned and operated farm near Troy. They gather approximately 5o gallons of sap to be boiled down into gallons of pure maple syrup. Their products will be on sale at BNC through November with a portion of the sales being donated back to BNC. Hours for the BNC Nature Shop are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36 in Conover, is hosting a Bingo Night at 7 p.m. There will be 12 games and one speed round. Entrance is $15 per person.

• The BNC Young Birder’s Club, for fifth through 12th graders, will meet to spot some of Ohio’s winter bird residents. The club will discuss multiple bird species including white-throated sparrows, dark-eyed juncos, American tree sparrows and mores. Contact Brian at [email protected] for more details including the time and place.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

• Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Session of PEEP is open for registration. PEEP is a nature-centered play experience for kids aged 3 to 5 who are not attending Kindergarten or being home-schooled for Kindergarten. The winter session runs from Jan. 3 to Feb. 10. Class sizes are limited to 10 kids per class and they will be one and a half hours of mostly outdoor activities, so be prepared for the weather. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30-11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1–2:30 p.m. Cost for PEEP Winter Session is $55 per child for BNC Members or $75 per child for non-members, cash or check preferred. Please call 937-698-6493 Monday through Friday or email [email protected].