125 Years

November 17, 1897

John A. Klipstine is building an addition 30 feet long and 16 feet wide to his coal shed of the George H. Worch Lumber Co.

————

A Projectiscope and Sicopticon entertainment will be given in the Knights of the Golden Eagle Hall the evening of November 23 under the auspices of the Miami Castle.

100 Years

November 17, 1922

Electing officers at their meeting earlier this week, members of Unity Grange named Harrison Green, master; Calvin Boyer, overseer; Harriet Carmony, lecturer; Roy Ammon, steward; Harvey Carmony, assistant steward; E. H. Archer, treasurer and A. C. Dill, secretary.

————

Dr. T. J. Emley went to Dayton today to make an address before the district osteopathy association on the subject of “Upper Dorsal Technique.”

75 Years

November 17, 1947

An official welcome to the Christmas season will be given on Friday and Saturday, November 28 and 29, it was announced today by Wallace Masteller, Jr., chairman of the local holiday committee.

————

With football having taken a final curtain call for this year, Sidney High School athletes were turning their attention to the business of learning the intricate fundamentals of basketball. An assortment of 40 candidates including three lettermen, reported to Coach Harold McDermott this week.

50 Years

November 17, 1972

The Shelby County Junior Leadership Club has started a new 4-H year by electing officers. They are president, Don Hulsmeyer, vice-president, John Regular; secretary, Kathy Barhorst; treasurer, Scott Carroll; news reporter, Peg Steinke and recreation leaders, Sara Runyon and Tony Young.

————

The Rural Garden Club celebrated its 35th anniversary Tuesday with a luncheon at the home of Mrs. Waldo Michael.

The club, over the years, has planted and marked the trees at the courthouse, planted bulbs and shrubbery at the Shelby County Home and Children’s Home and in the school yards.

25 years

November 17, 1997

There is a new Shelby County business, and the reader will most likely be surprised about the entrepreneur and his age. It is called MicroShuff and is a computer sales and service business. The owner is none other than Ft. Loramie High School senior David “Rusty” Shuffleton. The 17 year old makes house calls to help spread the word about his business. His office is in his home with his parents, Dave and Julie Shuffleton.

————

Good Shepherd’s Baptist Church on Fairington Drive in Sidney is sponsoring a series of messages on “Renewing Our Vision.” They will be presented by Dr. Mark Jackson this coming weekend. Dr. Jackson is a mission specialist, he has led 27 groups to the Holy Lands, Great Britain, China and Hong Kong.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

