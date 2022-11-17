Sidney Alive fine tunes downtown events

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive plans to use Community Foundation Match Day funds to expand and fine-tune downtown events this year by increasing marketing, purchasing necessary equipment and software, engaging family-friendly entertainment, and providing an overall higher quality experience for residents and visitors.

Since 2016, Sidney Alive has joined forces with the c ity of Sidney, Shelby County, other organizations, private businesses, and community leaders to develop a strategy, begin fundraising and start the work to revitalize Downtown Sidney. The Downtown & Riverfront Redevelopment Plan is found on the SidneyAlive.org homepage.

“Most of the Match Day gifts we receive will help complete some of the downtown public space enhancements in our plan,” said Amy Breinich, executive director. “Our community events, such as the Nov. 23 Grand Illumination and the Dec. 3 Winter Wonderland Market and Parade, are intended to bring people together in the downtown area, help engage them with our local businesses and services, and provide a special place for all of that to happen.”

Match Day gifts will support the costs of promoting events, way-finding signage, entertainment acts, sound equipment, event supplies, promotional products and ticket sale and registration software. Some gifts will also be used to bridge funding gaps with things like flowerpots, signage, and other needs for public gathering spaces.

To support Sidney Alive on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Sidney Alive noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Sidney Alive office, 110 E. Poplar St. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.