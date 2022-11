SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre will host a Kegs & Eggs event when the theatre screens the Ohio State vs. Michigan Game on Nov. 26.

The event will include a free breakfast. The theatre’s doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Concessions and breakfast will be available from 10:30 a.m. through the end of the game. Cornhole games and other fun activities will be available.

RSVP for free at www.Sidneytheatre.org.