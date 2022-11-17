Wilson Health honors new providers

SIDNEY — Wilson Health, in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, held a reception Nov. 10 to introduce and honor the newest members of their medical staff. The event, held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club, included local business leaders, community leaders, medical providers, Wilson Health Board of Trustees and hospital leadership.

Jeff Raible, president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, welcomed guests to the reception.

“For years, the Chamber has had the privilege to partner with the fine folks at Wilson Health to welcome the physicians and providers who have most recently joined their medical staff,” said Raible. “Clearly, the presence of a quality health system is vital to the well-being of any community. Remember though that hospitals aren’t just facilities and equipment. The life-blood of every reputable hospital and health system are the medical providers and staff.”

Following Raible’s remarks, Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Wilson Health, shared his comments.

“It’s great to be back together and in person for this event,” said Klosterman. “It’s been two years since our last event and we are pleased for the opportunity to formally introduce some of the newest members of our medical staff and our Wilson Health Medical Group. The Wilson Health leadership team and board of trustees focus a great deal of attention and resources in attracting quality providers to serve our community—it’s probably one of the most important jobs we have. I am pleased to say that we have an outstanding group with us this evening.”

Next, Dr. Robert McDevitt, chief medical officer of Wilson Health, introduced the providers in attendance and welcomed them to come forward for recognition.

“Let’s start with the new providers from the year 2020,” said McDevitt.

New providers for 2020 were Kara Bruskotter, CNP, family medicine, Jackson Center Family Practice; and Dr. Allison Pepple, family medicine, Botkins and Jackson Center Family Practice; and and Fred Stewart, nurse practitioner, Wilson Health Urology.

Next, the new providers from the year 2021 were introduced. They are Dr. Christopher Johnson, opthamology, Ohio Vision; Dr. Gretchen Lorenz, family medicine, Piqua Family Practice; and Erica Wilt, CNP, family medicine, Piqua Family Practice.

Finally, the new providers from the current year, 2022, were introduced. They include Dr. Megan Arndts, WHMG general surgery; Darian Borchers, PA, family medicine, Maria Stein Family Practice; Lori Brown, CNP, WHMG Ob/Gyn; Lisa Monroe, CNP, Clopay Cares Clinic (onsite health clinic at Clopay in Troy); Dr. James Schwieterman, family medicine, Maria Stein Family Practice; and Beth Tamplin, CNM – Midwife, WHMG Ob/Gyn.

Following the introductions, McDevitt concluded the program and thanked everyone in attendance for their ongoing support of Wilson Health.