Free H1C testing set

SIDNEY — In conjunction with National Diabetes Month, Wilson Health is offering free Hemoglobin A1C screening, which is open to the community.

A1C is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar level over the past three months to determine if you are at risk for prediabetes or diabetes. No fasting required.

No appointment required. Check in at Registration (Outpatient Services – Door 18)

To learn more about Wilson Health’s Direct Access Testing, visit https://www.wilsonhealth.org/laboratory-services.