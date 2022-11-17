Cantus to perform in Sidney

SIDNEY — Now in its 28th season, the “engaging” ensemble Cantus is widely known for its trademark warmth and blend, innovative programming, and riveting performances. The Washington Post has hailed the Cantus sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to the “spontaneous grace” of its music-making. The Philadelphia Inquirer called the group nothing short of “exquisite.” Gateway Arts Council is honored to present Cantus in an amazing night of music celebrating the holidays. Cantus will be performing its famous Holiday Concerts on Dec. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney High School Auditorium. Tickets are $35 and are available at Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787, at https://gatewayartscouncil.org/performing-arts/, and at the door the night of the performance.

As one of the nation’s few full-time vocal ensembles, Cantus has come to prominence with its distinctive approach to creating music. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process. Cantus enjoys a vigorous schedule of national and international touring, in addition to home concerts in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota. Cantus has performed at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, UCLA, San Francisco Performances, Atlanta’s Spivey Hall, and Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival.

Cantus is the recipient of three Chorus America awards, including the 2016 Dale Warland Singers Commission Award (presented in partnership with the American Composers Forum), the Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, and the Education Outreach Award. Cantus was also Artist in Residence on Minnesota Public Radio and on American Public Media’s Performance.

Integral to the Cantus mission is its commitment to preserving and deepening music education in the schools. Cantus works with more than 5,000 students each year in masterclass and workshop settings across the country and has visited 31 Minnesota high schools throughout the 13-year history of its award-winning High School Residency program. Cantus also presents a Young and Emerging Composers’ Competition, to encourage the creation of new repertoire through cash prizes, a performance, recording, and publication of winning compositions.

Since education plays a key role in the story of Cantus, there will be a masterclass for students in the Northern Miami Valley before their concert on Dec. 4. Interested students or choir directors should contact the Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 for information.

For information on this show or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.