SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Monica Nichole Landon, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Landen Tyler Sippel, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Dillon M. Cornett, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Sherry R. Dearth, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Julianna Thompson, of Centerville, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Devontae Henderson, 29, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, $155 fine.

Mackenzie L. Johns, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

William J. Willis Jr., 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and contempt, $163 fine.

Wage D. Andrew, 21, of Lima, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and no operator’s license, $205 fine.

Logan Nathaniel Basil, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with not wearing a seat belt and speeding, $165 fine.

Kosha Turan Sharma, 49, of Lakewood, Washington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael J. Calcut, 44, of Anna, was charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt, $235 fine.

Brandi N. Roth, 39, of Quincy, was charged with no operator’s license and right of way when turning left, latter charge dismissed, $163 fine.

Lloyd Adkins, 20, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.

Robert Daniel Cobern II, 37, of Galion, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Oumar A. Niang, 27, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points, expired plates and contempt, $163 fine.

Michael J. Shively, 26, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Vicki T. Alexander, 70, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jessica Renee Courtney, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Toni N. Cathcart, 30, of Pemberton, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Joshua Michael Narsesian, 39, of Britton, Michigan, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.

Aishwarya Srinidhi, 28, of New Carlisle, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

James E. Mosier Jr., 62, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Orville Monroe Overbey, 73, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Gordon W. White, 57, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Michael T. Bowman, 35, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Chase Matthew Byers, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clint J. Cruset, 50, of Maplewood, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Rodney L. Wooddell, 50, of Port Jefferson, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Michaela C. Freeman, 21, of St. Marys, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

David L. Arnett, 38, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Bradly Tyler Haynes, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Tristan Riley Neal, 20, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Diana L. Wolaver, 59, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Moussa Mamadou Dia, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Matthew John Krafcik, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Lee Alexander Schilling, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kaitlyn Ann Hammond, 22, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jessica Marie Massie, 30, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany Lynn Regedanz, 27, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Crystal Shoe, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Paul Stoner, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Nicholas M. Tomanelli Jr., 57, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caitlyn Ann Vannoy, 27, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell