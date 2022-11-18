3 grant pools benefit from funds

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way will forward gifts given during the Community Foundation Match Day to other organizations through their three grant pools: Student United Way, POWER and Special Projects.

“Our Student United Way, represented by a high school junior and senior from all ten schools in Shelby County, funds grants serving infants up to 18 years. They have consistently identified food insecurity as a priority and annually fund weekend backpack food programs serving Sidney City Schools, Houston, Jackson Center and Anna,” said Scott Barr, president and CEO. “Our women’s initiative group, POWER, awards grants serving families and children. Last year through Match Day funding, 24 grants supported projects such as STEM curriculum, music instruments, mental health curriculum, literacy, sensory programming and more.

“Our United Way Board reviews Special Project Grants that address critical human needs or community based projects. Examples of past grants include the Tawawa Park Adaptive Playground, the Family and Children First Council, the Presbyterian Church Munch Bunch Program, and Workforce Partnership’s Exploration Academy. Annually, close to 40 grants are awarded totaling over $60,000.”

To support the Shelby County United Way on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/ United Way noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Shelby County United Way office at 232 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.