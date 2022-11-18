125 Years

November 18, 1897

Prospects are that the Northwestern Ohio oil field will eventually extend into the northern part of Shelby County at least. The first producing well in this county was drilled in Van Buren Township last week and is now making 30 barrels a day. The well on the Philip Maurer farm was a wildcat venture, but is a good one and the owners are well pleased with it.

————

Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January.

100 Years

November 18, 1922

Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.

————

An interesting talk on her recent trip abroad, in which she made comparisons between methods of education in Europe and America, was given by Mrs. Edith McClure Patterson of Dayton, when she spoke at the meeting of Tourist Club held yesterday afternoon in the home of Mrs. J. C. McClure on St. Marys Avenue.

75 Years

November 18, 1947

Dr. Raymond Stockstill, grandson of Dr. and Mrs. W. D. Stockstill, of near Sidney, has resigned his veterinarian practice in the Quincy community to accept a post at a veterinarian hospital in Newcastle, PA. The young man graduated from Ohio State University two years ago and had practiced with his grandfather here before going to Quincy to establish his own practice.

————

Waldo A. Patton had gained one vote in the recount of ballots cast in the recent mayoralty election, increasing his margin to eight, as a result of the first 10 precincts recounted by the board of elections last evening.

50 Years

November 18, 1972

About 50,000 packets of Christmas seals have been mailed out by volunteers in Shelby, Darke, Miami and Logan Counties. Honorary chairman, Congressman William McCulloch of Piqua is spearheading the drive to reach all former contributors and newcomers to the West Central Ohio area to reach a goal of $63,000.

————

Steve Liddy, a Lehman grid stalwart, and one of the Agne twins from Versailles, were recognized today with places on the All-Area squad of the Dayton Journal-Herald.

Liddy, who helped Lehman to a 6 – 4 record gained an end position on the defensive unit. He is a rugged standout with the senior weighing 232 pounds and standing six feet three inches.

Bruce Agne is just about 10 pounds heavier than his twin grid-playing brother, Jeff, and stands two inches higher at six feet three inches.

25 years

November 18, 1997

Twelve years ago Chris Barhorst was playing guitar in a heavy metal band, he was working at Alcoa Building Products. Little did he know a ministry career was in his future. He recently accept a position to pastor the Congregational Christian Church in Houston. He still works at Alcoa, but he now also works for the Lord.

————

Wright state University has produced a play entitled “1913: The Great Dayton Flood. It was based on the accounts of 90 survivors from the flood. The play was selected as the opening production at a college festival at the Kennedy Center in Washington last March. A rare film was discovered by Frank Grube in the basement of his mother’s home in Dayton. It showed the flood’s aftermath.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

