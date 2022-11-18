Deputies conduct narcotics search warrant on Sidney home

SIDNEY — According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in rural Sidney with two adults and their children.

As a result of the search warrant, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seized two firearms and a substantial amount of cocaine, marijuana, THC oil and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies acted on a tip from concerned citizens. After receiving this information, Shelby County detectives began an investigation and conducted surveillance over an extended period of time.

The Shelby County Children’s Services was contacted due to several of the narcotics being located within reach of small children. This investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges are likely forthcoming for the occupants who reside at the residence. The case will be reviewed by the Shelby County prosecutor.

“We would like to thank those concerned citizens for providing the information that led to this narcotics search warrant. It’s information like this where we all can work together to combat the drug problems in our communities,” Frye said.

Any tips regarding illegal drug activity can be directed to Detective Greg Birkemeier at 937-494-2136.