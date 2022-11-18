Type O negative blood shortage

DAYTON — The Thanksgiving holiday week is arriving with Community Blood Center in critical need of type O negative blood.

As of Friday, Nov. 18, CBC has only a two-day supply of type O negative blood and it must be replenished. In addition to the type O negative shortage, CBC needs more donors to help compensate for limited blood collections during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 26, of Thanksgiving week CBC will give a free $10 Kroger gift card to everyone who registers to donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donation Center. Donors will also receive the knit blood donor beanie.

CBC will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen Friday. There are no mobile blood drives schedule Thursday and Friday and only one on Saturday.

Monday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 3, CBC will donate $1 to the Dayton Foodbank for every individual that registers to donate at the Dayton CBC. There will also be Foodbank collection barrels available for anyone who would like to donate non-perishable food items.

Everyone who registers to donate through Dec. 3 is automatically entered in the “Battle of Ohio” drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game Dec. 11 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.