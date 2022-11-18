Counting their bones

Peoples Federal Savings and Loan New Account Representative Erin Daniels, left, talks with former co-worker Sharon Caudill, and her pekingese dog, Dolly, all of Sidney, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Caudill popped into the bank to do some quick banking and decided to bring her stylishly dressed Dolly. Caudill retired from the historic Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Sidney location in September after working there for 28 years.

Peoples Federal Savings and Loan New Account Representative Erin Daniels, left, talks with former co-worker Sharon Caudill, and her pekingese dog, Dolly, all of Sidney, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Caudill popped into the bank to do some quick banking and decided to bring her stylishly dressed Dolly. Caudill retired from the historic Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Sidney location in September after working there for 28 years. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_SDN111922DogBank.jpg Peoples Federal Savings and Loan New Account Representative Erin Daniels, left, talks with former co-worker Sharon Caudill, and her pekingese dog, Dolly, all of Sidney, on Thursday, Nov. 17. Caudill popped into the bank to do some quick banking and decided to bring her stylishly dressed Dolly. Caudill retired from the historic Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Sidney location in September after working there for 28 years. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News