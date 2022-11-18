A trip to the Arctic

Unveiling Ron and Nita’s Christmas window displays on Friday, Nov. 18 are, left to right, Georgia Lockard, Owner Juanita McCrum, and Ethan Derryberry, all of Sidney. The displays include a “It’s a Polar Bear Christmas” theme and one depicting a group bobsledding in the Arctic on its way to a Christmas party. The unveiling is an annual tradition.

Ron and Nita’s Owner Juanita McCrum, of Sidney, looks over her new window display she unveiled on Friday, Nov. 18. The scene depicts kids bobsledding through the Arctic on their way to a Christmas party. The window decoration unveiling is an annual event.