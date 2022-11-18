On the agendas

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. for the regular meeting and to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election.

Items on the agenda an official canvass of the Nov. 8 election, post election audit set for Dec. 12, the recruiting process for a new deputy director, the 2023 budget submission and a public record request.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) will meet on Monday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures for October, personnel issues and approving service agreements.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District’s Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approving the treasurer’s report, the yearbook pricing information, admission pricing for drama performances and league approved admission prices to athletic contests and the five-year forecast, reports from the maintenance, bus and custodial supervisors, elementary and high school principals and resignations, along with the superintendent’s report.

Local Emergency Planning Committee

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Local Emergency Planning Committee will hold its organizational meeting on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. at the OSU Ag Building.

Items on the agenda include the report of the emergency/information coordinator, report of the Ohio EMA Southwest Region, Hazmat report and committee reports.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center mayor and council members have decided to move/reschedule the regular Council meeting to be held in December. There will only be one regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers. There are only two regular council meetings scheduled for 2022: Monday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Dec. 19. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers beginning at 7 p.m.