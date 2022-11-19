125 Years

November 19, 1897

The bi-monthly meeting of the Shelby County Teachers’ Institute opened in the high school hall this morning with a good attendance. A very excellent program of 24 topics had been prepared. The only objection was it was long enough for three meetings.

————

John H. Taft this week purchased at assignee’s sale the clothing store of Ed Paul at Ottawa. He opened the store again this morning. G. E. Cyphers will have charge of it for a few days. He left for Ottawa last evening.

100 Years

November 19, 1922

The Mires Pavilion is being transformed into a winter garden and will operate throughout the winter; dances being held each Wednesday evening. Mr. Mires is installing a ceiling in the pavilion and enclosing it and will heat the building with stoves. A restaurant has been installed and hot lunches will be served the evenings that there are dances.

————

E. A. Hawver, who has been associated with Stewart, Hawver and Stewart in the Peerless Garage, has retired and formed a partnership with Harry Dulaney in the Service Garage, located at the rear of Sexauer’s bakery.

75 Years

November 19, 1947

The Sidney Public Library has been reopened to the public after being closed for the past four months because of lack of a suitable location. It is now located in the room formerly occupied by the Rose Insurance Agency. Mrs. Aleda Morris is in charge of the library.

————

Waldo Patton emerged the winner of the Sidney mayor’s post on completion of the recount by the Shelby County Board of Elections last evening. The final tabulation showed Patton the victor by a scant, three vote margin over incumbent Mayor W. W. Wheeler. The final totals were 2,116 for Patton and 2,113 for Wheeler.

50 Years

November 19, 1972

NEW BREMEN – Lloyd J. Laut, chairman of the board of directors of the American Budget Co., has announced the appointment of Eugene P. Elsass as director, secretary, and general counsel to fill the vacancy created by the death of E. J. Garmhausen.

He stated that Mr. Elsass is a partner in the Sidney law firm of Garmhausen, Kerrigan & Elsass and has been previously associated with the company as assistant secretary.

25 years

November 19, 1997

MINSTER – Thirty new members were inducted into Minster Machine Co., 25 Year Club at the annual banquet last week at St. Michael’s Hall in Ft. Loramie.

The new members are: Harold Barhorst, William Bolenbaugh, Leo Borges, Paul Borges, George Brown, Edward Coyle, Jr., Norman Dunlap, James Gengler, Romanus Goubeaux, Norbert Heinrich, Wilford Herkenhoff, Richard Imwalle, Laverne Lochtefeld, George Lorentz, Felix Lorton, Zane Mader, Homer Maxson, Ivo Meinerding, Paul Mescher, Leon O’Reilly, Paul Otting, Leroy Overman, Victor Overman, Roland Piening, Marcellus Stueve, Ralph Sturwold, Virgil Sullivan, Wilbur Tontrup, George Wyen and Richard Zimmerman.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_Logo-for-SDN-14.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org