Door, stained-glass window repairs planned

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center.

“In July, the staff realized the glass in the North Street door was under great stress and the lead around the glass was deteriorating,” said Tilda Phlipot, executive director. “A company that conserves leaded windows shared that leaded glass was good for about 70 years. We are on borrowed time since our leaded glass is over 120 years old. It is our hope that Match Day will provide us with the funds to re-lead the glass in our front door and the stained-glass window on the staircase of the Ross Historical Center.”

Last year, Match Day gifts helped offset the cost of some of the technology in the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center along with repairing columns on the Ross Center and re-leading the first piece of leaded glass window in the front door.

To support the Shelby County Historical Society on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/Shelby Co. Historical Society noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Society’s Ross Historical Center at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.