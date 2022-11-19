SCARF eyes dog run with funds

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is participating in its first Community Foundation Match Day with the hope that gifts will add a dog run at the local animal shelter.

“The Bob Sargeant and Family Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is a beautiful, new facility and we can now look at enhancements that will help dogs housed with us,” said Julie Ehemann, SCARF board vice president. “A dog run will give volunteers the chance to offer dogs an area to run, interact with humans and play with other dogs. Having the ability to know how a dog gets along with another dog is valuable knowledge for a possible adopter. This will also give the staff at the shelter more information about the dogs in order to help find the best fit. It can also be used to introduce dogs and possibly have play groups for our shelter dogs.”

SCARF’s mission is to raise funds to support the county’s animal shelter and to offer community outreach that promotes safe adoptions, education and best practices. The all-volunteer organization assists the shelter by putting in an average of 40 volunteer hours a month.

To support SCARF on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/SCARF noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and SCARF’s website at helpshelbycountyanimals.com. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.