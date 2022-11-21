Dorothy Love plans Gingerbread House Contest

SIDNEY — Christmastime is here again! Get ready to pre-heat the oven, pull out cookie sheets and decorating tips, and enter the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Gingerbread House Contest.

Organizers use the term “house” loosely; participants can let their imaginations go wild and craft any creative structure, i.e. houses, trains, barns, bird houses, lighthouses, bridges, ships or castles. Kits are permitted, and all decorations must be edible.

A $50 VISA gift card will be awarded in each of the following categories:

• Family: Parent(s) and their children under the age of 18

• Child: Individual children, ages 8-17

• Adult: Individual adult, age 18 and older

• Team: Two or more adults

• People’s choice

Gingerbread Houses must be dropped off at the Amos Community Center at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, on Thursday, Dec. 8, from noon – 6 p.m. Judging will occur on Dec. 9, with People’s Choice Winner announced on Dec. 10. Gingerbread Houses will be on display in the Amos Community Center from Dec. 8-16.

For contest rules and an entry form call Teresa Heitbrink-Ireland at 937-498-2391 or email

[email protected]