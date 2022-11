SIDNEY —Merry elves have been hauling out the holly at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. There will be a Christmas Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Amos Community Center. The free event will feature a wide variety of homemade crafts, home décor, holiday gifts, vendors, a hot chocolate bar and Gingerbread House Contest display.

The big man himself, Santa Claus will visit from 1-3 p.m.