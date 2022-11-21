Land Bank discusses properties and grants

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties and grants at a regular meeting on Nov. 15.

Director Doug Ahlers said there were five units that still need to be demolished, and the unit on 527 S. St. Marys Ave. was demolished on Oct. 10. Seven properties are in foreclosure. There were no new property donations.

The $500,000 Building & Site Revitalization Program grant is still in the process of being reviewed and approved. Burgess & Niple is starting site work at the old Wagner manufacturing plant and the Land Bank will have periodic meetings with the firm to get updates.

Since the last meeting, the Land Bank had an income of $2,195 from the sale of two properties: 216 Canal St. in Port Jefferson and 224 Queen St. in Sidney. The property in Port Jefferson was sold back to the village, and Ahlers said he thinks the village is planning on putting a park there. Total expenses were $12,949 from taking trees down, mowing and demolition-related work. The ending balance was $528,096.21, of which $200,000 is a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.