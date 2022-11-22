125 Years

November 22, 1897

The third football game for the members of the Sidney High School team this year was played Saturday afternoon. Their opponents were the high school boys from Troy and Sidney succeeded in defeating them by a score of 10 to 4. There was a large crowd out to see the game and all rejoiced with the Sidney boys over the victory.

————

The natural gas was turned off about an hour Sunday afternoon. It was done in order to cut and plug the pipe that crosses the canal at Court Street. On account of the new bridge being put in there, the present gas pipe will have to be lowered under the bed of the canal. The water will be let out of the canal in a few days so this can be done.

100 Years

November 22, 1922

At the regular monthly meeting of the Sidney Retail Merchants Association, at the Business Girls last evening, J. W. Griest, Chicago, of the National Retail Merchants Institute, spoke on the need for education in business. A committee was appointed to investigate suggestions outlined by the speaker. It is composed of Harry Van Cleave, Charles M. Wyman and W. J. Quinn.

————

At a special communication of Temperance Lodge last evening, jewels were presented to three recent past masters of the lodge. The presentations were made to Robert S. Burch, Charles H. Neal and Frederick McLean, with W. T. McLean and Charles E. Betts participating.

75 Years

November 22, 1947

Fifteen members of the newly formed Gold Star Mothers chapter in Lima were present as guests of the members of the local group when they met last evening in the home of Mrs. Kenneth Ferguson. In the election of officers held during the meeting, Mrs. Ferguson was re-elected president; Mrs. Andy Neer and Mrs. William Scholl, vice president; Mrs. Ivan Apple, treasurer and Mrs. Stella Miller, secretary.

————

Dr. Tennyson Guyer, of Findlay, will be the guest speaker at the annual Farmers’ Night dinner meeting of the Sidney Kiwanis Club on Monday evening. John Heckler is chairman for the affair which has been sponsored for the past eight years by the local service club and at which the outstanding owner and tenant farmers of the county are named.

50 Years

November 22, 1972

ST. PATRICK – The Rev. Edward F. Haskamp, pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church has been reassigned to St. John’s Parish, Tipp City. The Rev. Joseph Bruening of Fayetteville will take over the St. Patrick Parish.

————

ANNA – A night of one-act play competition will be presented Saturday by La Fresnels, The Anna High School Drama Club. The annual event will be held in Milliette Auditorium and gets under way at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for student at the door. The money will go toward defraying the costs of the production.

This year’s event will take on a “battle of the sexes flair. An all-male cast heads the second act followed by an all-female cast in the third. Mixed gender headlines the opening installment.

“Laffin School” will be directed by Kirk Locker. It involves a substitute teacher at the Little Red Schoolhouse who finds her class consisting of the dumbest and funniest pupils anywhere. Featured in the play are Heather Buehler, Kim Johnson, Randy Keller, Kim Bertke, Angie Christman, Nathan Holobaugh, Brad Ike, Sarah Kipp, Emily Rickert, Chelsea Ryhan, Ashlee Steinke, Mindy Buehler, Sarah Wildermuth, Ryan Boerger, Elliot Wentz and Brittany Windham.

“Tell It To Tommy” involves a young man who once did a female impression. Friends snapped a photo and sent it in to a beauty contest. He receives a telegram that he will soon be visited by a talent agent. The cast includes Matt Blalock, Andrew Bryant, Mike Nagel, Daric Gill and Nathan Hoying. The director is Jeannie Meyer.

The third act is “It’s The Doctor”. Directed by Theresa Schroeder, the plot features a maid who sticks her nose into private aspects of peoples’ lives. When she hears bits of conversation, reads notes and sees weapons being carried about, she becomes convinced all have gone mad. In the cast are Renee Jones, Amanda Platfoot, Sonya Gaier, Erin Pence, Summer New and Ashley Egbert.

Trophies for best director, best actor and best actress will be awarded.

25 years

November 22, 1997

Duellman Electric is expanding with the help of Bensar Development. The local electrical contractor has been in Sidney since 1976. This most recent move will add 10,000 square feet to its facility. Bensar will be constructing the addition. Duellman is part of Rexel which is the nation’s largest electrical materials supplier.

————

The Sidney Police Department has a new weapon, and it might surprise you. It is the bean bag gun. Chief Steve Wearly reports the bean bag hit is the equivalent of getting struck by a major league fastball. Captain Dean Kimpel was first to use it. He fired it at a subject threatening others with a knife who had been drinking. It worked.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_Logo-for-SDN-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org