Funds support anti-bullying program

BOTKINS — Botkins Education Foundation (BEF) often assists individuals with creating scholarships for Botkins seniors. BEF participated in the Community Foundation Match Day last year to impact even more students by sponsoring former NBA player Chris Herron’s candid talk about his career-ending drug addiction. This year, Match Day gifts will support a school-based anti-bullying program for Botkins Local Schools.

“As much as we don’t like to admit it, bullying is prevalent in schools today. The word ‘bullying’ makes you immediately think of playground fights or hallway shoving matches, but if you keep up with the news, you know that our definitions can no longer be so narrowly defined,” said Fritz Serr, BEF board president. “In an effort to protect our children, we have chosen this to be the focus of this year’s Match Day 2022 project. Our aim is to work closely with our school administration in an effort to find available tools, time and talents to help us address, head off and combat bullying by addressing students, educators and parents.”

To support the BEF on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/BEF noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and by contacting any BEF board member. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.