Locals share Thanksgiving memories

SIDNEY — Members of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County recently reminisced on their Thanksgiving traditions from when they were younger.

Carolyn Warner, 75, of Sidney remembered the large family gatherings her family used to hold. The family used to gather together at a different aunt’s house every year for Thanksgiving.

“We played in the snow, the guys went hunting, some of them. We always had a big feast and enjoyed the family. That’s when families used to get together and enjoy the family. We don’t do that anymore, well most of them are gone now,” said Warner.

She used to enjoy gathering with all of her cousins and spending time with her grandmother, aunts and uncles.

Later on in life when she was married, her house became the central spot for their Thanksgiving family gatherings. She would have her parents, siblings and other family members to her home in Sidney.

“We would sit around, my brother would bring his guitar, and nephew would, and we’d sing. Mom would start songs, I didn’t know she could sing, but she did a pretty good job and dad can (sing) too,” said Warner.

Along with singing, the family would do crafts with the little ones and always made sure there was something for the kids to do.

Vicki Alexander, 70, of Sidney grew up in the country with a large family. She had six siblings and her mom also had six siblings. She remembered the night before Thanksgiving the whole family — aunts, uncles and kids — would stay up all night preparing the feast for the next day.

“I’d sit and look down, keep looking down, the road for my granny and grandpa coming,” said Alexander.

Her family would spend the day enjoying each other’s company, the food they all labored over the night before and card games like pinochle.

For Rodney Alexander, Vicki’s husband, 75, originally of Coldwater, there were not many family “traditions” from when he was young but he looked forward to the whole family, aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents, gathering together to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy delicious food.

Karlton Douglas, 58, used to enjoy sleeping in while his mom was up early preparing the Thanksgiving meal. Douglas’ family spent their day watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, stuffing themselves with traditional Thanksgiving foods and enjoying quality time together.

Rodney, left, and Vicki Alexander https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_VickiAndRodney.jpeg Rodney, left, and Vicki Alexander Amantha Garpiel | Sidney Daily News Carolyn Warner https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_CarolynWarner.jpeg Carolyn Warner Courtesy photo