Anna Village Council passes legislation and discusses projects

ANNA – The Anna Village Council passed legislation and discussed ongoing projects at a regular session on Nov. 8.

An ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to Anna’s code of ordinances entered the third reading and was adopted. The rules were suspended for a resolution authorizing additional appropriations for Anna, and it was adopted. The council also approved a then-and-now purchase order for $43,093.

A citizen inquired whether the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) paving project would be bid out this year, and Administrator Jess Geuy said he is discussing that and the sidewalk program with Choice One Engineering. He also said the village is getting quotes for the Timber Trail basin sidewalks and confirmed that the sidewalk and pipe project will be under the $50,000 threshold and will be done as one project. As for the water and wastewater plant, Wessler Engineering reviewed a rough draft of the assessments done, and in mid-January, there will be a meeting with the council to review the finalized report.

As mentioned in old business, the radio tower lease agreement has been drafted and there will be a resolution brought to the council to approve the tower to be constructed within the village. Zoning regulations will also be evaluated.

Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said the cost of trash bags will be increasing on March 1, 2023, which will put the cost above what the village currently charges, and she noted that the current contract for refuse will expire at the end of February 2024. Councilmember Gary Strasser suggested increasing the bag cost to $2.75 per bag.

Police Chief Darrin Goudy said that the next Coffee with the Chief event at the Fill My Cup coffee shop will be held on Dec. 3.

There was another regular session of the council on Nov. 22, and the next regular session will be held on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

