125 Years

November 23, 1897

The Klute band will give one of their popular concerts in the Masonic Temple the evening of November 29. In addition to the band numbers, the Arion Quartette will give a vocal number and the Knauer Brothers will present their original baton and club-swinging act.

At the Sunday morning service at the Presbyterian Church, a congregational meeting was held and a committee arranged to better facilitate the securing of a new pastor for the church. The committee will be composed of the members of the session: W. A. Graham, O. J. Taylor, John A. Mumford, Stephen Lytle and Moses Russell and two other members of the congregation to be selected by the chairman of the session, W. A. Graham.

100 Years

November 23, 1922

The Big Four Railroad has filed an action in Probate Court against William Sanderson, seeking the appropriation of certain lands of the defendant for the right-of-way of the proposed new route of the railroad through and around Sidney. The petition asks that a jury be selected to assess the amount of compensation and damages.

The Dixie Oil Company has installed a Delco Light Plant at their filling station north of Sidney on the Dixie Highway. They plan also to light the electric sign they contemplate erecting in the near future.

75 Years

November 23, 1947

Only one more day remains for the public to take advantage of the free x-rays, local health officials warned today as they announced the schedule for the concluding day of the local program. Disappointed officials said the number of persons had fallen short of their goal, noting this will probably be the last visit of the mobile unit to this county for several years.

Patrick Milligan, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Milligan, North Main Avenue, was elected to reign as the first king of Dogpatch at the College of Wooster at the annual Saddie Hawkins Day Football Game -between junior and senior girls – and dance.

50 Years

November 23, 1972

MINSTER – Resolutions were approved at last night’s meeting of the Minster School Board permitting Jackson Center School to secede from the Auglaize-Mercer Joint Vocational School in order to apply to Upper Valley JVS and to terminate annual senior class trips after 1975.

Superintendent Thomas Knapke said action must be taken on the Jackson Center request for reorganizational purposes. Jackson Center is presently seeking admission to the Upper Valley JVS District.

The Fort Loramie Redskins ripped host Fairlawn, 78 – 66, last night to take over sole possession of the top spot in the Shelby County Basketball League. The win gives the Redskins a perfect 2 – 0 record with both victories coming in league play.

Some 40 years of active participation in financial affairs of the community ended last week when Walter E. Baumgardner, 813 North Main Avenue, resigned as chairman of the board and president of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association.

25 years

November 23, 1997

Shelby County native Mike Wilder is fast becoming a respected sulky racer. The Houston graduate races at the Lebanon Raceway. He won an incredible 8 races the other night out of the 10 races on the card. The previous record was 5 wins. “I’ve been doing real well, he stated, “but this was amazing.”

Former Shelby County League basketball players have been performing well of late. Russia’s Maria York, playing for Edson Community College had 13 points in the defeat of Tiffin University’s junior varsity. Lyle Schafer, a graduate of Russia was the leader in the men’s defeat of Heidelberg’s JV team. David Hurley of Anna also contributed with 16 points.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

