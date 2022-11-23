Funds will support 8 matches

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is participating in the Community Foundation Match Day to raise dollars needed to support eight matches for one year.

“We had an incredibly successful mentor recruitment campaign in October, bringing in 47 adults out of our goal of 50,” said Katie Price, executive director. “Our waiting list of kids included well over 40 children, some of whom had been waiting for their mentor for over a year. Supporting one relationship costs around $1,250, which includes the interview and match making process, meaningful activities, case management, and most importantly – igniting a child so they can achieve their full potential. Thanks to the generosity from the Community Foundation and Mr. Ross, your support on Match Day means we get to double our impact, changing twice as many lives compared to a typical day.”

The organization develops one-on-one mentoring relationships that support critical social and emotional development needed for building resilience and promote the mental health and well-being of children across Shelby and Darke counties.

To support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/ Bigs noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at commfoun.com and at the Bigs office in Sidney at 121 E. North St or in Greenville at 205 E. Fourth St. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 29 to be eligible for matching money. Credit card gifts may be made only on Nov. 29.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County holds its Match Day event annually on Giving Tuesday. This year, 25 local charities will ask supporters to make a gift to the Community Foundation that will be matched up to a total of $5,000 per charity.

Match Day participating organizations have a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County with an asset balance exceeding the Foundation’s fund minimum. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead will be returned to the organization for its work in the community.